Nvidia Stock: AI Revenue Can Reach $330 Billion by 2027, Says Top Analyst. But Is It Overblown?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia Stock: AI Revenue Can Reach $330 Billion by 2027, Says Top Analyst. But Is It Overblown?
Market News

Nvidia Stock: AI Revenue Can Reach $330 Billion by 2027, Says Top Analyst. But Is It Overblown?

In just three short weeks, semiconductor superstar stock Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is due to report its Q4 earnings. Investors are hoping for a blowout quarter, with sales expected to more than triple to $20.2 billion, while earnings quintuple to $4.50 per share.

Helping to keep those hopes elevated was rival semiconductor concern AMD, which reported its own blowout on Tuesday evening. Beating on both top and bottom lines, AMD proceeded to guide above consensus for the coming Q1 2024 report, sparking a whole series of price target revisions higher on Wall Street. Now the question is… can Nvidia live up to its own hype, and duplicate AMD’s success in promising even better sales and earnings to come?

Mizuho’s Vijay Rakesh, a 5-star analyst rated in the top 1% of the Street’s stock pros, thinks it can. In fact, as of today, Rakesh has decided to raise the hype meter to “11.”

In a note out Wednesday, just after AMD’s report, Rakesh published a wide-ranging report on multiple semiconductor stocks. Topping his list is Nvidia, which according to Rakesh is already “the best AI/ML play” (ML stands for “machine learning”), and “will remain the dominant force” in chips for artificial intelligence in 2024 and beyond.

Granted, AMD and Intel both have their sights set on overtaking Nvidia’s lead in AI chips, with new MI300/400 chips in the pipeline at AMD, while Intel prepares to unleash its own more colorfully named Gaudi3 and Falcon Shores chips. But Nvidia isn’t cooperating by sitting on its laurels, and giving its rivals any time at all to catch up.

To the contrary, Nvidia plans to build on its “wide moat from software optimization and proven scaling ability for AI training.” In 2024, notes Rakesh, Nvidia is scheduled to release a new B100 AI chip that will offer “5-10x [better] performance” than the company’s current H100 AI chip. And in 2025, Nvidia may release an even faster AI chip called the X100 — potentially twice as fast as the B100.

Rakesh estimates that Nvidia will do $79 billion in chips revenue just for data centers alone this year — more money than AMD and Intel are expected to collect, combined, from this fast-growing segment of the semiconductors market, as Nvidia attempts to defend its 95%-plus market share in chips tailored towards artificial intelligence functions.

Granted — that may seem like it must be a typo, because according to the consensus of most analysts polled, Nvidia’s entire revenue stream from all segments is only expected to be $59 billion this year. But here’s the thing: If you read deeper into Rakesh’s report, he also has Nvidia pegged for $100 billion in AI revenue in 2025, a year when other analysts are predicting Nvidia’s total revenues will just barely reach $91 billion. And by 2027, Rakesh has penciled in an astonishing $330 billion in AI revenue for the AI chips leader.

Other analysts think Nvidia will do closer to $120 billion in total sales that year.

It probably goes without saying that with these kinds of numbers penciled into his calculations, Rakesh thinks you should buy Nvidia stock, and has placed a $625 price target on the $615 stock.

But a word of caution is required here: First, because advising investors to pay (checks notes) 83 times earnings for a chance to score a (checks notes twice) 1.6 percentage point annual profit on Nvidia stock seems the height of folly. And second, because Rakesh seems to be saying the only way this bet will work out is if Nvidia generates sales nearly 3x the number that the rest of Wall Street expects Nvidia to generate, three years from now.

Overall, NVDA shares have a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, a show of confidence by Wall Street’s analyst corps. The stock is selling for $624.50, and the average price target of $675.40 implies an 8% growth in the year ahead. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >