Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) Set to Introduce Wegovy in Asia

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) weight-loss drug, Wegovy (semaglutide), is set to enter the Asian market, with a planned launch in Japan in February 2024.

In Japan, Wegovy’s starter dose will be available for $50.15 for patients with a body mass index of over 35 or a BMI above 27 and two or more co-morbidities associated with obesity.

With demand far outstripping supply, Novo Nordisk is also eyeing the European market. Seeking to position Wegovy as more than a lifestyle medicine, the company is looking for reimbursements from insurers and governments in Europe, according to the Economic Times. However, securing reimbursements could be a difficult task. Reportedly, the biggest insurer in Denmark has already noted that it will cease to reimburse weight-loss medicines from January 2024 due to high demand.

NVO is looking to ramp up production at a fast clip to overcome product shortages and make the most of the burgeoning demand. It plans to invest nearly $6 billion for the expansion of its current manufacturing facilities in Denmark. It has already announced production investments worth DKK 40 billion in Denmark over the past two years and, yesterday, announced plans to invest $2.3 billion for production expansion in France.

The investment in France is aimed at increasing the production capacity for Wegovy and Ozempic. During the first nine months of 2023, Ozempic sales increased by 53% to DKK 65.7 billion while Wegovy sales surged by 481% to DKK 21.7 billion.

What is the Price Target for Novo Nordisk?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Novo Nordisk, and the average NVO price target of $110 implies a modest 6.5% potential upside. That’s on top of a nearly 79% surge in the company’s shares over the past year.

