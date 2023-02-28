Norwegian Cruise Line Nosedives after Earnings Miss

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) nosedived today after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.04 with revenue of $1.52 billion. This missed EPS estimates of -$0.86 but beat revenue by $20 million.

Looking forward, management expects adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to be in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion. In addition, Occupancy is expected to average 100% in the first quarter, and capacity is expected to increase by 19% compared to 2019 levels.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $18.25 on NCLH stock, implying 24.79% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

