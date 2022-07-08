tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
NIO
All News
Market News

NIO Stock Rallies on China’s Plans to Support EV Players

Story Highlights

Nio Inc., which recently impressed investors with solid June delivery numbers, is all set to benefit from China’s endeavor to support its EV industry. 

In this article:
In this article:
NIO

Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rallied around 8% on July 7 after China pledged to extend support to its EV industry.

According to a report published by Barron’s, China may also extend subsidies for new-energy vehicles that were due to expire this year.

The Chinese government will also focus on building charging infrastructure across the country and take initiatives to decrease charging fees.

This development comes as a relief for EV makers like Nio, who are facing supply-chain disruptions.

Recently, Nio posted impressive delivery numbers for the month of June. It witnessed a 60.3% year-over-year rise to 12,961 vehicles. The deliveries for the second quarter of 2022 also jumped 14.4% year-over-year to 25,059 vehicles.

Performance on TipRanks

According to TipRanks, the Street is optimistic about NIO stock and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys. NIO’s average price forecast of $33.66 implies 49.6% upside potential to current levels. The stock has lost 32.8% so far this year.

TipRanks shows that financial bloggers are 81% Bullish on NIO, compared to the sector average of 64%.

Further, hedge funds are Very Positive about the stock. As per TipRanks, hedge funds have bought 3.5 million shares of Nio in the last quarter.

Key Takeaway

China’s move to support its EV industry is expected to boost the demand for electric vehicles in the country. Further, Nio seems to be well-positioned to benefit from this spurt in demand.  

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Aritzia Reports Stellar Revenue and Earnings Growth; Shares Up 2.6%
Carlyle Trims Its China Exposure in New Asia Fund
CG
Will Spirit Airlines Tie the Knot with Frontier or JetBlue?
AAL
JBLU
Tenaris Acquires Benteler Plant in Louisiana; Street Sees 87% Upside
TS
Essity Acquires Knix; Becomes Global Leader in Leakproof Apparel
ETTYF
Why Was Costco Trading Higher in Friday’s Pre-Market Session?
COST
Uncertainty in the Industry Isn’t Stopping Shell
SHEL
Here’s Why MRC Global Stock Rose on Thursday
MRC
Here’s Why Grove Surged 84% Yesterday
GROV
In this article:
NIO

Latest News Feed

Aritzia Reports Stellar Revenue and Earnings Growth; Shares Up 2.6%
Carlyle Trims Its China Exposure in New Asia Fund
CG
Will Spirit Airlines Tie the Knot with Frontier or JetBlue?
AAL
JBLU
Tenaris Acquires Benteler Plant in Louisiana; Street Sees 87% Upside
TS
Essity Acquires Knix; Becomes Global Leader in Leakproof Apparel
ETTYF
Why Was Costco Trading Higher in Friday’s Pre-Market Session?
COST
Uncertainty in the Industry Isn’t Stopping Shell
SHEL
Here’s Why MRC Global Stock Rose on Thursday
MRC
Here’s Why Grove Surged 84% Yesterday
GROV