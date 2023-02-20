NIO Q4: What to Expect

Wall Street continues to remain buoyant about Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) despite the ever-changing geopolitical dynamics and presently challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Analysts have assigned the stock a consensus price target of $17, implying a significant 67% potential upside. That’s after a nearly 49% slide in the share price over the last six months.

Further, NIO is also slated to announce its fourth quarter numbers on March 1 and is expected to post a net loss per share of $0.26 on revenue of $2.57 billion for the period. In the year-ago quarter, it had posted a net loss per share of $0.16, missing expectations by $0.13.

In the past year, NIO has outperformed sales expectations 75% of the time!

