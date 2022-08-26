tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy

Story Highlights

NIO has concluded the internal review of the allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research. Analysts, in the meantime, are screaming Buy ahead of its Q2 numbers on September 7.

Smart EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) has provided an update on its independent internal review of the allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research in June about the company exaggerating its numbers. In response, NIO had set up an independent committee of its Board of directors to review the allegations. The committee had also roped in an international law firm and a forensic accounting firm to assist in the process.

The review is now “substantially” complete, and the committee has “concluded that these allegations were not substantiated.”

When Do NIO Earnings Come Out?

In another development, NIO is set to report its second-quarter numbers before the market opens on September 7. The Street expects NIO to report a net loss per share of $0.17 for the period.

In the last eight quarters, NIO has failed to surpass consensus estimates only three times. In the comparable year-ago period, it reported a net loss per share of $0.06 versus the analysts’ expectations of a net loss per share of $0.09.

Furthermore, the company is gearing up to hit the Chinese market with its ES7 SUV and the European market with its ET7 electric sedan. The vehicle deliveries in Europe could potentially boost NIO’s numbers in the fourth quarter.

Is NIO Stock a Buy?

Shares of the company are up ~8% over the past five days, and analysts are seeing a further 62.4% upside based on a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average NIO stock price target of $33.04. Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu is even more optimistic about NIO with a Buy rating and a price target of $45, which points to a massive 120.5% potential upside. The analyst feels the market is yet to fully take cognizance of NIO’s expanding global footprint.

Closing Thoughts – NIO Stock is Starting to Emerging from Challenges

NIO is beginning to emerge from challenges such as the severe COVID-19 lockdown and supply-chain bottlenecks. The findings of the internal review should help shore up investor confidence after the short seller report. All eyes will now be on the quarterly numbers on September 7.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NIO

NIO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Press ReleasesNIO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
7h ago
NIO
NIO Inc. Announces Substantial Completion of Independent Internal Review
NIO
Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Could Rise as the EV Maker Gears up for ES7, ET7 Deliveries
NIO
More NIO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NIO

Press ReleasesNIO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
7h ago
NIO
Press ReleasesNIO Inc. Announces Substantial Completion of Independent Internal Review
7h ago
NIO
Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Could Rise as the EV Maker Gears up for ES7, ET7 Deliveries
Stock Analysis & IdeasNio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Could Rise as the EV Maker Gears up for ES7, ET7 Deliveries
1d ago
NIO
More NIO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s What the Micro Focus Buyout Means for OpenText (TSE:OTEX)
OTEX
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
AFRM
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Surges after Director Buys Shares
SAVA
T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally
TMUS
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
TSLA
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Staring at $170M Charge over Russian Operations Wind Down
C
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys the Dip
INTC
More Market News >