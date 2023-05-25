Nikola Craters on Delisting Notice

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Nikola Craters on Delisting Notice

Electric vehicle stock Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) got some of the worst news a Nasdaq-listed stock can get – a delisting notice. With Nikola’s future as a publicly-traded stock on the line, can it turn things around? Based on the double-digit losses Nikola incurred in Thursday afternoon’s trading, the answer isn’t looking good.

The problem wasn’t in any filing that Nikola failed to turn in or anything like that. It was a matter of overall popularity and appeal to investors that mattered here, which not only drove Nikola’s share price under $1 per share but to keep it there long enough for Nasdaq to issue a notice. Now, Nikola has 180 days—until November 20, 2023—to get its share price back over $1 or face removal from the Nasdaq listings.

Nikola hasn’t made a lot of friends among shareholders of late. It’s been frantically selling equity to try and raise cash to address soaring costs for batteries and other materials. Just yesterday, it turned to shareholders to vote in the affirmative to increase the total number of shares available so it could sell them and raise further cash. It’s already announced plans to “streamline” assembly at its plant in Coolidge, Arizona, in a bid to cut back on its cash burn. But it needs something a lot more definitive if it expects to get its share price up.

Analysts are taking a wait-and-see approach, and they’re doing it with unanimity. Six Hold ratings on Nikola stock make it absolutely a Hold. However, those who take a chance on Nikola stock right now stand to make a substantial return; Nikola stock offers 295.78% upside potential to investors thanks to its average price target of $2.40.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NKLA

IEP Slips as Hindenburg Updates Short Report
Market NewsIEP Slips as Hindenburg Updates Short Report
14d ago
IEP
NKLA
Nikola Drops on Tepid Q1 Showing
NKLA
Nikola Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
NKLA
More NKLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NKLA

IEP Slips as Hindenburg Updates Short Report
Market NewsIEP Slips as Hindenburg Updates Short Report
14d ago
IEP
NKLA
Nikola Drops on Tepid Q1 Showing
Market NewsNikola Drops on Tepid Q1 Showing
16d ago
NKLA
Nikola Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesNikola Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
16d ago
NKLA
More NKLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >