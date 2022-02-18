NICE Q4 Results Top Estimates; Issues Guidance

NICE (NICE) delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year 2021 results attributed to solid cloud performance. Revenue and earnings came in above consensus estimates as the company posted double-digit growth across all regions. NICE shares fell 8.55% to close at $239.25 on February 17.

NICE is an Israeli company that offers enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segments.

NICE Earnings

Revenue in Q4 was up 17.6% year-over-year to $515.5 million, beating consensus estimates of $496.06 million. Full-year revenues increased 16.2% to $1.92 billion. Net income in Q4 increased to $116.7 million from $106.9 million in the same quarter last year.

NICE delivered non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.73 in Q4, up 7.5% year-over-year and better than consensus estimates of $1.70. Full-year EPS was up 13.8% year-over-year to $6.52 compared to $5.73 in 2020.

The company expects Q1 2022 non-GAAP revenue to range between $505 million and $515 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.65 and $1.75. Full-year 2022 non-GAAP revenue is expected to be between $2.14 billion and $2.16 billion. Full-year non-GAAP diluted earnings are expected to range between $7.07 and $7.27.

Stock Rating

Last week, Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke reiterated a Buy rating on NICE stock and lowered the price target to $314 from $364, implying 31.24% upside potential to current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The average NICE price target of $326.33 implies 36.40% upside potential to current levels.

