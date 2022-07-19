News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week

Recession fears have taken center stage ahead of crucial earnings reports. U.S. markets have experienced wild swings following a string of mixed economic releases over the past few weeks. Solid earnings reports from the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS), International Business Machines (IBM), and Bank of America (BAC) have helped ease some of the fears. Looking ahead, the focus is on the housing market index report, which is an earnings report from about 70 companies. In the commodity markets, the focus is on the oil markets following President Joe Biden’s tour of Saudi Arabia, where he pleaded with the Kingdom to increase oil production. The Chinese economy is also in the spotlight after registering dangerously slow growth. In the video, we will look at how economic data has shaped sentiments in the U.S. markets, why the Federal Reserve is remaining cautious, and the impact of the slowing Chinese economy.