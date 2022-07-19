tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week

Recession fears have taken center stage ahead of crucial earnings reports. U.S. markets have experienced wild swings following a string of mixed economic releases over the past few weeks. Solid earnings reports from the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS), International Business Machines (IBM), and Bank of America (BAC) have helped ease some of the fears. Looking ahead, the focus is on the housing market index report, which is an earnings report from about 70 companies. In the commodity markets, the focus is on the oil markets following President Joe Biden’s tour of Saudi Arabia, where he pleaded with the Kingdom to increase oil production. The Chinese economy is also in the spotlight after registering dangerously slow growth. In the video, we will look at how economic data has shaped sentiments in the U.S. markets, why the Federal Reserve is remaining cautious, and the impact of the slowing Chinese economy.

Latest News Feed

Boeing: Could Collaboration with Alder Fuel Mean More Value?
BA
Uber to Pay Fine to End a Legal Wrangle
UBER
Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC

