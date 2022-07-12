News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade

The week ahead is going to be a loaded one, as Q2 earnings reports begin to trickle in and more economic data is released. It helps to know what might influence your next trade. In this video, we look at why you should pay close attention to the earnings reports from major banks like JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C). We also look at economists’ expectations in the coming key inflation report. Finally, we will examine the latest developments in the Elon Musk-Twitter (TWTR) deal debacle and factory demand data out of China.