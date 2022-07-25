News Bites: What Does the Week Ahead Hold for Investors?

The week ahead may be marked by high volatility in the markets. Apart from the Fed’s policy meeting, investors will also be keeping a close eye on a major GDP report coming out on Thursday. Additionally, plenty of attention will be focused on the earnings of market leaders such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Google’s parent Alphabet (GOOGL).

In this video, we look at the events that could have a significant impact on trading in the week ahead. In addition to companies that could benefit from the massive infrastructure spending, we will also look at China’s alarming jobless report. At the end of the video, we will talk about a biotech company where the CEO just bought about $600,000 of the shares while hedge funds piled in.