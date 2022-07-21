News Bites: Netflix 2Q Earnings; Update on CHIPS Act

The US stock markets continue to roll back to life amid suggestions a bottom has been reached. All the major indices are above their 50-day moving average, affirming the bounce back. Netflix (NFLX) is leading the charge, after surging 7% on saying it only lost 970K subscribers against an expected 2 million loss.

On the other hand, Starbucks (SBUX) plans to close more stores as it faces unionization pressures. Focus in the market is also on the passing of the semiconductor CHIPS Act bill by the Senate, which is expected to provide the sector with billions of subsidies. Further in the video, we look at why Superior Industries International (SUP) is on the move.