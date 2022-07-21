tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

News Bites: Netflix 2Q Earnings; Update on CHIPS Act

The US stock markets continue to roll back to life amid suggestions a bottom has been reached. All the major indices are above their 50-day moving average, affirming the bounce back. Netflix (NFLX) is leading the charge, after surging 7% on saying it only lost 970K subscribers against an expected 2 million loss.

On the other hand, Starbucks (SBUX) plans to close more stores as it faces unionization pressures. Focus in the market is also on the passing of the semiconductor CHIPS Act bill by the Senate, which is expected to provide the sector with billions of subsidies. Further in the video, we look at why Superior Industries International (SUP) is on the move.

Latest News Feed

BlackRock Bolstering Renewable Energy Portfolio With $700 Million Buyout
BLK
Wednesday Pre-market: Novavax, General Motors, and Netflix Fuel the Stock Market Rally
GM
UAL
United Airlines’ Q2 Results Fail to Excite; Shares Drop 7%
UAL
Abbott Posts Q2 Beat & Raises EPS Guidance
ABT
Meta to Redirect Resources Away from Facebook News & Bulletin
META
Why Is Superior Industries’ Stock Rallying?
SUP
Shopify Stock Jumps 5% on Deal with YouTube
SHOP
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 20: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX

