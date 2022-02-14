Newell Brands Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Issues Guidance

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Newell Brands Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Issues Guidance

Newell Brands (NWL) delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year results characterized by core sales growth. Revenue and earnings came in above consensus estimates as the company successfully navigated a difficult operating environment amid inflationary pressures. NWL shares jumped 11.07% to close at $24.39 on February 11.

Newell Brands designs, manufactures, and sells consumer and commercial products. It operates through the Food and Appliances, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development segments. Newell Brands’ upcoming earnings report for Q1 2022 is scheduled for May 06, 2022.

Newell Brands Earnings

Net sales in the quarter were up 4.3% year-over-year to $2.8 billion. The increase is attributed to strong demand across many categories. Core sales in the quarter were up 5.8% year-over-year, with six out of eight businesses posting revenue growth. Full-year net sales increased 12.8% year-over-year to $10.6 billion.

Diluted earnings per share fell to $0.42 compared to $0.56 delivered in the same quarter last year but still better than consensus estimates of $0.32. Full-year diluted earnings increased to $1.82 a share compared to $1.79 in the prior year.

Newell Brands expects full-year sales to range between $9.93 billion and $10.13 billion. Earnings per share are expected at between $1.85 and $1.93. Net sales in the first quarter are expected at between $2.25 billion and $2.30 billion with EPS of between $0.26 and $0.28.

In addition, Newell Brands has reached an agreement to sell the Connected Home & Security business to Resideo Technologies for $593 million. The transaction should close before the end of the first quarter.

Stock Rating

Last week, RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi reiterated a Hold rating on Newell Brands stock with a $23 price target, implying 5.70% downside to current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 1 Buy and 3 holds. The average Newell Brands price target of $27.75 implies 13.78% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.

Related News:
Cineplex Q4 Revenue Rise 472%, Loss Shrinks
Enbridge Posts Higher Q4 Profit
Aurora Cannabis Q2 Revenue Falls 10%; Loss Shrinks