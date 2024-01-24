Newcourt Acquisition Progresses Business Combination Closure

Newcourt Acquisition Corporation Class A (NCAC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Newcourt announced the progression of its Business Combination closure as outlined in their agreement, with the press release not being considered filed under securities law. In preparation for the Business Combination, shareholders received proxy statements and other relevant documents, which are crucial for informed voting on the transaction. The communication serves informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities. Directors, officers, and other stakeholders of Newcourt and Psyence may participate in proxy solicitation, with their interests detailed in SEC filings accessible to shareholders.

