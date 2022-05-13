tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

New York City REIT Delivers Q1 Earnings Beat

Real estate investment trust New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) posted a better-than-expected first-quarter performance on the bottom line. NYC owns commercial properties within the five boroughs of New York City.

Revenue increased by $500,000 year-over-year to $15.6 million, in line with estimates. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) at -$0.15 came in narrower than consensus by $0.09. Notably, the net loss of the company decreased to $11.1 million from $13.5 million in the year-ago period.

Further, funds from operations witnessed an improvement of $900,000 to -$2 million from -$2.9 million for the year-ago period. While portfolio occupancy increased to 84.4% from 82.9%, total returns of the company, including dividends, were 71.8%.

Management Weighs In

The CEO of the company, Michael Weil, commented, “With year-over-year growth in revenue, EBITDA, and core FFO and a strong balance sheet with 100% fixed-rate debt, we are well-positioned to continue to build on that momentum as a pure-play NYC portfolio this year.”

The company’s portfolio, including eight properties with 1.2 million rentable square feet, is 84.4% leased and has 71% annualized straight-line rent from the top ten tenants.

At the end of March, it had a net debt of $389.2 million at a weighted-average fixed rate of 4.4%.

Analyst’s Take

B.Rile Financial’s Bryan Maher has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and increased the price target to $11 from $10, implying a potential upside of 8% for the stock, at the time of writing.

Potential Risks

Let’s have a look at the potential avenues where the company faces risks. TipRanks data highlights that NYC faces a total of 76 risks, with over half the risks (57%) falling under the Finance & Corporate category, followed by Legal & Regulatory (17%).

Closing Note

While shares of the company have declined 19.1% over the past month, this first-quarter performance should shore up investor confidence. Further, a portfolio of prime commercial real estate provides the company with a distinct advantage.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Duolingo Soar 12% on Thursday?
Why Did ironSource Shares Plunge More Than 17%?
Dutch Bros Fizzes Out on Surprise Quarterly Loss