New Windows 11 Update Gives Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Small Gains

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just unleashed a major new update to Windows 11, and with it, brought out a huge new feature to Windows in general. While the update was a big deal, it was much less so to investors, who could only muster up enough juice to give Microsoft a fractional rise in share prices in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

Microsoft started bringing out the Windows 11 update earlier today, and featured a chatbot known as Copilot. Copilot, reports note, is at least somewhat similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT system. Copilot similarly functions as a generative artificial intelligence tool that can take some basic prompts and, with them, generate content accordingly. This development builds on earlier releases, as Microsoft included a chatbot with its Bing search engine. And it won’t be the last development, either; before this week is finished, Microsoft will unleash the Microsoft 365 Copilot, a version of Copilot intended for use with Microsoft’s biggest productivity tool system.

That’s not the only AI development Microsoft has on tap, though. It recently announced it was getting together with Siemens (OTHEROTC:SIEGY) on an AI project that would help to improve productivity and better collaborative efforts between humans and machines. Siemens will apparently be putting Copilot to work itself, with a focus on the healthcare industry, as well as for transportation and manufacturing. The final product is known as the Siemens Industrial Copilot, and has already been adopted by Schaeffler AG in Germany, an automotive supply firm.

Is It Time to Buy Microsoft Shares?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSFT stock based on 32 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average MSFT price target of $409.61 per share implies 21.26% upside potential.

