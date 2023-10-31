New Windows 11 Update Gives Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Small Gains

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
New Windows 11 Update Gives Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Small Gains
Market News

New Windows 11 Update Gives Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Small Gains

Story Highlights

Microsoft budges up as its new Windows 11 update offers a new chatbot, and a new connection with Siemens should advance AI even farther.

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just unleashed a major new update to Windows 11, and with it, brought out a huge new feature to Windows in general. While the update was a big deal, it was much less so to investors, who could only muster up enough juice to give Microsoft a fractional rise in share prices in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

Microsoft started bringing out the Windows 11 update earlier today, and featured a chatbot known as Copilot. Copilot, reports note, is at least somewhat similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT system. Copilot similarly functions as a generative artificial intelligence tool that can take some basic prompts and, with them, generate content accordingly. This development builds on earlier releases, as Microsoft included a chatbot with its Bing search engine. And it won’t be the last development, either; before this week is finished, Microsoft will unleash the Microsoft 365 Copilot, a version of Copilot intended for use with Microsoft’s biggest productivity tool system.

That’s not the only AI development Microsoft has on tap, though. It recently announced it was getting together with Siemens (OTHEROTC:SIEGY) on an AI project that would help to improve productivity and better collaborative efforts between humans and machines. Siemens will apparently be putting Copilot to work itself, with a focus on the healthcare industry, as well as for transportation and manufacturing. The final product is known as the Siemens Industrial Copilot, and has already been adopted by Schaeffler AG in Germany, an automotive supply firm.

Is It Time to Buy Microsoft Shares?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSFT stock based on 32 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average MSFT price target of $409.61 per share implies 21.26% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Snowflake Stock (NYSE:SNOW): Analysts Say “Buy.” Should You?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSnowflake Stock (NYSE:SNOW): Analysts Say “Buy.” Should You?
16h ago
AMZN
GOOG
ITOT ETF: An Ideal Building Block for New Investors 
Stock Analysis & IdeasITOT ETF: An Ideal Building Block for New Investors 
20h ago
BLK
SPX
U.S. video game content spending up 2% YTD, says Circana
The FlyU.S. video game content spending up 2% YTD, says Circana
1d ago
EA
GME
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >