tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

New Rolls Royce boss facing uphill battle after profit miss

The incoming boss of FTSE 100 jet-engine maker Rolls Royce (GB:RR)  – former BP oil man Tufan Erginbilgic – faces a serious challenge when he takes over in January on a pay packet of nearly £9 million. 

Outgoing chief executive Warren East insisted the company’s recovery was on track yesterday, despite missing first-half profit expectations. 

Shares in Rolls Royce fell to 83.11p by close of trading yesterday, after the company missed profitability forecasts. Rolls Royce made an underlying loss of £111m before tax in the first half of 2022, compared to £133m profit in the previous year. 

Post-COVID troubles

Since the start of 2022, shares in Rolls Royce have fallen more than 35%.

Erginbilgic’s appointment was negotiated with senior Cabinet Office civil servants and will be cleared by the Ministry of Defence. Because of the company’s role in building nuclear submarine reactors, the Government holds a ‘golden share’ in the company, and at least one of the company’s chair or chief executive has to be a Briton. 

The company’s current chair, Anita Frew from Glasgow, is British

The company has been hard hit by COVID lockdowns around the world, with lockdowns in China being the ‘key retardant for the Rolls-Royce fleet of engines’, East said. 

Problems hiring engineers

East said that he was ‘very pleased’ with the company’s progress since the COVID pandemic, and hoped that he would leave the organisation as a leaner, agile organisation with a more modern culture’.

Rolls Royce has admitted that it is having problems hiring skilled engineers.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: ‘The incoming chief executive needs to find a more dramatic fix for a now rather broken business.’

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Rolls Royce stock has a Hold rating, based on two Buy, Five Hold and one Sell rating.

The average price target is 103.69p, which is 24.77% higher than the current price level. The stock has a high forecast of 143.96p and a low forecast of 70p.

Conclusion

The incoming boss is facing an uphill battle, with Rolls Royce struggling to bounce back after the pandemic. But the longer-term picture could be more attractive.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:RR

Market NewsRolls-Royce hires new chief executive; aims to end fossil fuel reliance
8d ago
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
RR
More GB:RR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:RR

Market NewsRolls-Royce hires new chief executive; aims to end fossil fuel reliance
8d ago
Market NewsBAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
17d ago
Market NewsRolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
2M ago
RR
More GB:RR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Crocs Dropped 11% Despite Q2 Beat
CROX
Cloudflare Soars 21% on Upbeat Q2 Results, Raised Guidance
NET
Fiverr Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
FVRR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Multiple Insider Trades Spike Investors’ Interest in Information Services Group
III
Eli Lilly Announces Commercial Availability of Its COVID-19 Drug
LLY
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
PING
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
LCID
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
DDOG
More Market News >