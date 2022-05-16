tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Netflix Seeks New Revenue Generating Avenues

After it reported a subscriber loss in Q1 2022, Netflix (NFLX) is signaling that it is not going to be business as usual. As it pursues new growth opportunities, the company is taking steps into areas it has long avoided. According to a Deadline report, Netflix is gearing up to launch live streaming for the first time.

Netflix’s live content could feature comedy events, live voting for contest shows, and other special events. Sport is currently not included in Netflix’s live programming plan, according to the report. 

Ad-Supported Plan and Password Crackdown 

Another business that Netflix avoided in the past but has decided to embrace now is advertising. According to a New York Times report, the company plans to introduce a low-priced plan supported by advertisements before the end of 2022. Netflix has also decided to crackdown on password sharing as it seeks to seal revenue leakages. 

Wall Street’s Take

On May 13, J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated a Hold rating on Netflix stock with a price target of $300, which indicates about 60% upside potential.

The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, 29 Holds, and three Sells. The average Netflix price target of $299.93 implies about 60% upside potential to current levels.

Smart Score

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score system, Netflix gets a four out of 10, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

Key Takeaway for Investors

For a long time, Netflix has mostly played by its own rules. However, as market competition tightens, it has to open up to practices it may not have been comfortable with in the past. While competition may be forcing Netflix to change its practices, the change could benefit the company as it enters potentially lucrative new segments such as digital advertising.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Musk Tweets About Violating Twitter NDA
Six Flags’ First-Quarter Results Exceed Expectations
General Electric Wows Investors with 2H22 Projections, Pulsenmore Investment