tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
NFLX
All News
Market News

Netflix Interviews Candidates to Lead Its Ad-Supported Version

Story Highlights

Netflix’s new ad-supported platform needs the tutelage of an experienced hand, and the company is interviewing industry veterans for the same.

In this article:
In this article:
NFLX

Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is interviewing candidates to lead its upcoming ad-supported tier of services, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.

Shares of the streaming giant plummeted 5.2% to close at $177.50 in yesterday’s extended trading session.

Who All Are Being Interviewed?

Netflix is interviewing candidates who have had a stellar reputation in the advertising space at top companies.

Some of the candidates who have been interviewed include Pooja Midha, the Chief Growth Officer of Comcast’s (CMCSA) advertising unit, and Peter Naylor, the Vice President of Sales for the Americas region at Snap (SNAP) and an ex-Hulu executive.

Why is Netflix Going For an Ad-Supported Tier?

Jolted by its first-ever subscriber loss in more than a decade, Netflix has been mulling shoring up its revenues amid intense competition in the streaming space.

To that end, in April, the company revealed that it was exploring offering an ad-supported version of the platform to increase its subscriber base. The new version will be relatively lower-priced than the other versions.

Notably, to develop this ad-supported version, the company has held discussions with potential partners like Comcast and Alphabet. Further, the company remains open to sharing advertising revenue with a partner that helps it enter the ad business.

A Netflix spokeswoman did not divulge much about the issue and said, “We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad supported option and no decisions have been made.”

What is Wall Street Saying About the Netflix Stock?

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 10 Buys, 25 Holds, and six Sells. The NFLX average price target of $268.59 implies upside potential of 51.5% from current levels. Shares have declined 67% over the past year.

Investors Are Lapping Up the NFLX Stock

The TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on NFLX. Further, 24.6% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to NFLX stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaways

Netflix is looking for an experienced hand to successfully run the new ad-supported version of its popular app with the twin aims of increasing its subscriber base and revenues, with a keen focus on the former after its massive subscriber loss.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD
Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Why Did Seres Therapeutics Rise 14.4% Last Week?
MCRB
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN
In this article:
NFLX

Latest News Feed

Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD
Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Why Did Seres Therapeutics Rise 14.4% Last Week?
MCRB
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN