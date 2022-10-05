Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Soars after Bagging New Defense Contract

Shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ: KITT) soared in early morning trading on Wednesday after the developer of autonomous ocean robots announced that it had bagged a second multi-million dollar contract with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

This contract is for the development of an amphibious unmanned system that would utilize Nauticus’s autonomous command and control software platform, ToolKITT.

ToolKITT is a unified software platform that utilizes advances in machine learning to “identify, classify, and perform complex underwater activities, which can be applied to remove, detect, identify, inspect, and neutralize hazards underwater.”