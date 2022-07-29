tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

National Express moves into the fast lane as travel picks pace

Story Highlights

National Express saw its profits back in its results after a dull period of lockdowns. The revenue growth of 33% was the highest in the last ten years. Investors were happy with the results, which was evident from an 11% jump in the company’s stock price on Thursday.

National Express (GB: NEX) recently posted its half-year results for FY 2022. The group’s revenue stood at £1.32 Billion, up 33% year-over-year. Earnings improved 54.3% from the same quarter last year to £197.8 Million.

NEX posted an operating profit of £42.3 Million against a loss of £26.1 Million last year. The losses were a result of nationwide travel restrictions that led to the disruption of many services.

Meanwhile, revenues were driven by the company’s coach business, especially in the UK and Spain, where airport transfer services are operating in full swing.

National Express’ Spanish subsidiary, ALSA, has also shown good progress in HY 2022 in terms of revenues and profits. ALSA operates buses across Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, Portugal, and France. Its revenues stood at £444 Million, up from £287.3 Million in HY 2021. Operating profits jumped to £50 Million from £17 Million a year ago.

Overall, the stock is trading down 33% in the last year.

Promising outlook

The company’s outlook looks promising as public transport is back in action due to high travel demand. In the medium term, the company expects its bus business to gain more momentum, triggered by high inflation and cost of living.

National Express has a huge bidding pipeline of £2.1 Billion and has won around 16 contracts from which it expects £150 Million in revenues. These contracts are spread over its services under ALSA and its North American shuttle business.

The shuttle business in North America witnessed revenue growth of 28% and nine out of 16 contracts in its kitty. However, the driver shortage in the region poses some headwinds and could impact profits. The hiring of more drivers in the region is a top priority for the company. With an average wage increase of 12%, it is hopeful to overcome this problem and serve the contracts with full force.

Ignacio Garat, group chief executive, said, “The path ahead will not be without challenges. We believe, however, that we are well positioned in an inflationary environment; resilient to slowing economic growth; and are taking all the steps we can to mitigate the industry-wide shortage of school bus drivers in the US. Whilst mindful of these challenges, we maintain our full year guidance and continue to anticipate reinstating a full year dividend in respect of FY 2022.”

View from the city

According to TipRanks, National Express stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys.

NEX’s average price forecast of 306.3p represents a 69.6% change in the price from the current level. The price target has a low and a high forecast of 240p and 350p, respectively.

Owen Shirley at Berenberg Bank, who has a Buy rating on the stock, has recently cut his price target from 300p to 240p.

Concluding thoughts

The rising fuel prices, which come with mounting inflation, will force travellers to use more buses and trains. This makes an attractive case for the company’s future revenue growth. Meanwhile, the bidding pipeline and contract wins provide more confidence to the stakeholders of the company.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Five9 Shares Gallop on Record Q2 Top-Line; Earnings Beat
FIVN
Roku Crashes 26% on Failing to Meet Q2 Expectations
ROKU
Hilton Worldwide Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Website Traffic Trend Hinted at It
HLT
Star Analyst Mark Palmer Takes You Inside the Crypto Space
COIN
Apple Q3 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend
AAPL
Facebook Will No Longer Pay American News Publishers
META
Investors Celebrate Hershey’s Excellent Q2 Performance, Raised 2022 Guidance
HSY
Intel Drops 8% on Disappointing Q2 Results
INTC
Amazon Delivers a Mixed Bag in Q2, Shares Pop 13%
AMZN
More Market News >