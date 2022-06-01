Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s e-mail with the subject, “Remote work is no longer acceptable” is doing the rounds on Twitter (TWTR). It was first introduced by Sam Nissim, a Tesla fanatic, who tagged the likes of Ross Gerber, Gary Black, Sawyer Merritt, and other enthusiasts.

Musk sounds persistent in his message when he states, “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla.” He even specified the need to be present in the main Tesla branch and not an unrelated office branch, citing an example of a Fremont factory human relations officer.

When asked his thoughts on people who believe working from an office is an “antiquated concept,” Musk replied, “They should pretend to work somewhere else.”

The tweet saw several replies debating the pros and cons of remote work as against conventional office work. However, many replies noted that innovation and problem-solving are both easier when in the office instead of on a video call. A few have even compared Tesla to tech giants like Apple (AAPL),“ which allow nearly 100% remote work and still lead the pact.

Meanwhile, Gary Black, Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, replied, “As a former CEO, I can relate to Elon’s directive that people come to the office. There are productivity synergies when diff people of diff disciplines get in a room and hash out something. It also allows senior leaders to identify future leadership talent better.”

