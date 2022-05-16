tiprankstipranks
All News

Musk Tweets About Violating Twitter NDA

Billionaire Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter (TWTR) that their legal team has complained he violated their non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by disclosing the bot sample size was 100.

First, Musk’s comment that the Twitter deal is on a temporary hold due to the calculation of fake accounts, then confirms that he is still committed to going through it. And now this!

Musk’s tweet on how he will confirm the presence of bots on Twitter seems to have drawn the attention of the legal team. “To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover…” Musk had quoted when asked about how he would ensure the accuracy of Twitter’s claims.

His reasoning for choosing 100 as a sample size number was “because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate,” he said.

Musk’s tweet was swamped with replies, some laughing at the very fact that Musk disclosed another secret which probably was an NDA!

And some questioned whether Twitter legal was scared that the number of fake/spam accounts on Twitter was actually much higher than the company claimed.

After all this drama, it remains to see when and at what price Musk will actually complete the Twitter takeover.

