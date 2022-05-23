Musk Tweets About Building an Army of Lawyers

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (TSLA), tweeted that the company is looking to build an army of lawyers to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits.”

Musk asked applicants to “Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.” Furthermore, Musk stated that the team would directly report to him.

The billionaire has a flair for getting into constant tiffs with regulatory and legal authorities over his speech and conduct. Besides, naysayers often exude negativity about the company’s products and innovations.

One of the reasons for the recent exit of Tesla from the S&P ESG Index was also attributed to the company’s inability to handle scrutiny and a sexual misconduct allegation against the CEO.

Musk went on to quote his commitment towards Tesla, saying, “We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win. We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose.”

His tweet was swamped with replies, with a few putting out absurd bullets for application, which seems to be mocking the man for his mission. Meanwhile, others suggested that a public relations (PR) team would have a better chance at winning than a legal team.

Many even suggested that Musk’s simple silence could have really helped the company avoid several humiliating occasions. Fans even remarked that focusing more on Tesla’s progress rather than engaging in the Twitter (TWTR) buyout and unnecessary banter will be in the best interest of the company.

