tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Musk Tweets About Building an Army of Lawyers

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (TSLA), tweeted that the company is looking to build an army of lawyers to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits.”

Musk asked applicants to “Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.” Furthermore, Musk stated that the team would directly report to him.

The billionaire has a flair for getting into constant tiffs with regulatory and legal authorities over his speech and conduct. Besides, naysayers often exude negativity about the company’s products and innovations.

One of the reasons for the recent exit of Tesla from the S&P ESG Index was also attributed to the company’s inability to handle scrutiny and a sexual misconduct allegation against the CEO.

Musk went on to quote his commitment towards Tesla, saying, “We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win. We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose.”

His tweet was swamped with replies, with a few putting out absurd bullets for application, which seems to be mocking the man for his mission. Meanwhile, others suggested that a public relations (PR) team would have a better chance at winning than a legal team.

Many even suggested that Musk’s simple silence could have really helped the company avoid several humiliating occasions. Fans even remarked that focusing more on Tesla’s progress rather than engaging in the Twitter (TWTR) buyout and unnecessary banter will be in the best interest of the company.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure