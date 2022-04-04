Musk ‘Shakes Up’ Social Media Industry

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) were trading 22.1% up in the pre-market session on Monday after a regulatory filing revealed that Elon Musk has acquired a 9.2% stake in the company, a report published by Bloomberg said.

On the basis of Twitter’s closing price on Friday, the stake is worth nearly $2.89 billion and makes Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO the biggest shareholder in the social media platform.

Last week, Musk said that he would shake up the social media industry.

Commenting on the development, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said, “It looks like Elon has his eyes laser set on Twitter,” and the stake could lead to a “more aggressive ownership role.”

Meanwhile, the California-based company has been facing investor pressure to build new products rapidly. In response, it has set ambitious revenue and user growth targets.

Analyst Opinions

Last week, Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) analyst Brent Thill reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $40 (1.8% upside potential).

The analyst said Twitter “has seen little innovation and few new ad product launches.”

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on eight Buys, 18 Holds and two Sells. TWTR’s average price target of $45.35 implies 15.4% upside potential. Shares have lost 38.8% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Twitter’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Twitter’s website traffic registered a 3.8% decline in global visits in February. Moreover, the website traffic has declined 8.6% year-to-date against the same period last year.

