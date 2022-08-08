Musk Notoriously Challenges Twitter CEO on Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk’s elongated saga of buying out microblogging site Twitter (TWTR) gets even more interesting with each new day. After taking their battle to court, Musk has openly challenged Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, “to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.”

The fake/spam bot issue, which has been the crux of the takeover debate, has again taken the main frame between the parties. Musk claimed that if Parag could prove to the public that Twitter has less than 5% bots, he would proceed with the original terms of the deal.

Musk and his so-called “Musketeers” constantly indulge in discussions involving all of his escapades. This time, fans are contemplating whether Twitter’s SEC disclosure regarding bot size is genuine or not.

Consequently, Musk has openly asked Agrawal to provide the sampling method and resultant bot size figures to go ahead with the deal. However, Musk warned, “if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”

Musk’s tweets were flooded with replies supporting his stance and urging Agrawal to accept the challenge. A few even quoted lines from Twitter’s SEC filing stating that the <5% disclosure is merely an estimate and may not be accurate, calling it a fraud.

Meanwhile, some suggest that the SEC investigate Twitter for including incorrect information in its regulatory filings, citing misinformation and misleading investors. A few even slammed Musk for not undertaking due diligence before agreeing to the buyout.

While Musk’s shenanigans on Twitter will continue, the real deal is the courtroom hearing of the Delaware Chancery Court, scheduled for a five-day fast-track trial in October.

