tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR
All News
Market News

Musk Marks Presence on Twitter & Posts Photo with the Pope

Story Highlights

Elon Musk’s unusual Twitter absence stirred curiosity, coming just after the Tesla chief received the data he demanded from Twitter regarding fake accounts.

In this article:
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk suddenly went quiet on Twitter (TWTR) after receiving a massive trove of data that he demanded from the social media company to help him assess the extent of fake accounts on the platform. After 11 days of unusual Twitter absence amid wild speculation, Musk resurfaced on July 2, posting a photo of himself and four of his sons with Pope Francis. 

The photo made it clear that the Tesla boss took a break from social media to meet the Pope. What exactly the electric vehicle (EV) billionaire and the pontiff discussed remains a mystery. However, the meeting comes at a time when Musk is finalizing his $44 billion Twitter buyout deal. With nearly 19 million followers on his English language profile alone, the pope is among the most prominent figures on Twitter. 

Overwhelming Data & a $1 Billion Breakup Bill

Musk finally received the data he demanded to help him prove his claims that there are more fake accounts on Twitter than the company has disclosed. While Twitter maintains that less than 5% of its accounts may be fake, Musk thinks more than 20% of the accounts are fake. Experts have argued that analyzing the data to prove Twitter wrong regarding phony accounts presents a herculean task for Musk’s side in the buyout deal.

Musk had threatened that the transaction would not proceed until Twitter had released the data he wanted. Under certain circumstances, Musk could be on the hook for a $1 billion breakup fee if the Twitter deal falls through. Twitter stock has dropped almost 30% from Musk’s buyout price of $54.20 per share.

Wall Street’s Take

On July 1, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Hold rating on Twitter with a price target of $54, which implies 41% upside potential.

The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and 24 Holds. The average Twitter price target of $51.10 implies 38.2% upside potential to current levels.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 67% Bullish on TWTR, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Key Takeaway for Investors 

Musk joins the list of key technology executives who have met the pope. These include Meta Platforms’ (META) Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s (AAPL) Tim Cook. Apple’s business has continued to flourish since Cook’s 2016 meeting with the pope. 

However, a meeting with the pope in the middle of a major project does not always guarantee success. For example, Meta Platforms went on to suspend its Aquila drone-based internet project not long after Zuckerberg met the pontiff and even presented him a toy of the Aquila drone. It remains to be seen what comes out of the Twitter buyout deal after Musk’s Vatican tour. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
Meta Ends Its Novi Digital Wallet Experiment
META
Crypto Winter: Here’s All You Should Know Heading Into July
BTC
ETH
Oneok Stock Steadily Rises as Demand for Natural Gas Liquids Grow
OKE
Gary Black Tweets His Bullish Take on Tesla
TSLA
OXY Keeps Rising as Buffett Loosens Purse Strings
OXY
General Motors’ Q2 Numbers Could Take a Hit; Here’s Why
GM
Why You Should Pay Attention to These Semiconductor Stocks
AMD
TSM
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR

Latest News Feed

Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
Meta Ends Its Novi Digital Wallet Experiment
META
Crypto Winter: Here’s All You Should Know Heading Into July
BTC
ETH
Oneok Stock Steadily Rises as Demand for Natural Gas Liquids Grow
OKE
Gary Black Tweets His Bullish Take on Tesla
TSLA
OXY Keeps Rising as Buffett Loosens Purse Strings
OXY
General Motors’ Q2 Numbers Could Take a Hit; Here’s Why
GM
Why You Should Pay Attention to These Semiconductor Stocks
AMD
TSM