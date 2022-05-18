tiprankstipranks
All News

Musk Humors Fans with Twitter Poll

The richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, is back flashing his funny bone on Twitter (TWTR), this time with a humorous poll.

He tweeted, “Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience?”, followed by two options, both leaning towards bots!

Musk’s fans have replied with equal humor. A few have even quoted their own analysis of the fake account percentages. Meanwhile, some haters continue to claim that Musk is trying to turn the tables in his favor!

The to-be Twitter boss is gaining massive traction with his daily quips on the takeover deal. After yesterday’s news that he might revalue the Twitter deal lower, the Twitter Board has announced that they will enforce the takeover at $44 billion, stating that it is in the best interest of all shareholders.

Musk, too, has claimed that he wants to see the deal go through. Nonetheless, he has stated that the deal will remain on hold until he gets further clarity on the actual number of bots.

Meanwhile, the Twitter Board has recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of Musk’s deal at the upcoming meeting scheduled on May 25.

Deal or no deal, Twitter stock for sure is paying the price, trading almost 30% below the acquisition price of $54.20. The fear is that Musk can walk away from the Twitter deal with a break-up fine of $1 billion, leaving the company high and dry! Well, it’s a wait-and-watch story, hopefully with a happy ending.

