Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – Week of April 7, 2025

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Delta and Blackrock, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether it’s a Buy, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, April 7 – (LEVI)

Tuesday, April 8 – (TLRY), (CALM)

Wednesday, April 9 – (DAL), (STZ)

Thursday, April 10 – (KMX)

Friday, April 11 – (JPM), (WFC), (BLK), (MS)

