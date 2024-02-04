Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – February 5, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including some popular names, such as Disney and Alibaba, that are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 2/5 – MCD, CAT, ON, PLTR

Tuesday, 2/6 – LLY, AMGN, BP, F, FTNT, UBS, KKR, CMG, SPOT

Wednesday, 2/7 – DIS, BABA, CVS, PYPL, RBLX, UBER

Thursday, 2/8 – AFRM, AZN, COP, PM, NET

Friday, 2/9 – PEP