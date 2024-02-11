Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – February 12, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Airbnb and Coinbase, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 2/12 – MNDY, WM, ANET

Tuesday, 2/13 – ABNB, KO, HOOD, HAS, CART, MAR, DNUT, LYFT, MGM, QSR, SHOP

Wednesday, 2/14 – CSCO, ALB, GOLD, TWLO, OXY, SUN, ET, KHC

Thursday, 2/15 – COIN, DKNG, AMAT, DE, TTD