Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – February 12, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Airbnb and Coinbase, which are of particular interest to many investors.
Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.
Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.
Tuesday, 2/13 – ABNB, KO, HOOD, HAS, CART, MAR, DNUT, LYFT, MGM, QSR, SHOP
Wednesday, 2/14 – CSCO, ALB, GOLD, TWLO, OXY, SUN, ET, KHC