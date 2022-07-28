Mosseri Responds to Negative Feedback on Instagram Changes

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri was sort of compelled to post a video addressing the issues related to the recent changes made to the Insta App. Instagram is testing three changes on its app, including a full-screen version of feeds; a shift toward videos; and random recommendations from people you do not follow.

On Monday, celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized Instagram for trying to become like TikTok, a Chinese rival that thrives on short video feeds. Since both sisters have millions of followers on Insta, the feed went viral and invited hundreds of more hate feeds on the changes. A post stating “make Instagram Instagram again” started doing the rounds and raked in over 1.6 million likes and around 140,000 petition signatures.

Following this, Mosseri uploaded a video on both Instagram and Twitter (TWTR) explaining the changes and the need to evolve with the quickly changing world. The CEO also acknowledged that the changes are not good yet and need to be improved, while also asking viewers for feedback.

Justifying the changes, Mosseri noted that a full-screen experience might be more fun and engaging. Secondly, since more and more IG followers are sharing, viewing, liking, and consuming videos on Instagram, Mosseri noted that the app will slowly become more video-focused over time. However, it will continue to support photos.

Lastly, IG has started showing recommendations on feeds because the idea is to discover new and interesting things that you may not even know exist and help creators reach more people. However, Mosseri did note that uninteresting recommendations can be “X”ed out and even snoozed for a month’s time.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META) failed to meet Q2 expectations and shares are down over 5% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. META stock has halved in value so far this year.

