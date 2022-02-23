Mosaic’s Q4 Results Miss Expectations; Shares Fall

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Mosaic’s Q4 Results Miss Expectations; Shares Fall

Shares of The Mosaic Co. (MOS) tanked 6.7% in Tuesday’s extended trading session and a further 5.4% at the time of writing after the company reported lower-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mosaic engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Shares of MOS have gained 55.4% over the past year.

Mosaic’s adjusted earnings stood at $1.95 per share, up almost four times from the last year’s adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share. However, the figure missed analysts’ estimate of $1.98 per share.

Meanwhile, revenues of $3.84 billion also failed to meet expectations of $3.9 billion. Nevertheless, revenues grew 56.3%, compared to the prior-year quarter on the back of higher pricing trends, which more than offset lower volumes.

During the quarter, the selling price of phosphate rose 86.2% year-over-year but sales volume declined 21.7%. Further, Potash’s average selling price climbed 133.9% to $414 per tonne and sales volume fell 22.2%.

Mosaic’s President and CEO, Joc O’Rourke, said, “As a result of successful investments like our new Esterhazy K3 potash mine, Mosaic Fertilizantes in Brazil, and our cost-structure transformation, we are generating tremendous value in the current environment. This has provided us with the opportunity to return significant capital to shareholders, while still investing efficiently in the business and strengthening the balance sheet.”

Mosaic expects the upward pricing trend to continue in the first quarter, with higher average realized prices. Phosphate prices are expected to be more than $60 per tonne and volume will likely be in the range of 1.6 to 1.8 million tonnes. Potash prices are expected to be above $125 per tonne and volume between 1.8 to 2.0 million tonnes.

Capital Deployment Plans

The company seeks to initiate an accelerated share repurchase of $400 million in February. Also, the Board of Directors has approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, effective immediately following completion of the current program.

Further, the company has also approved a regular dividend target increase to $0.60 per share annually from $0.45.

Stock Rating

Based on 6 Buys and 2 Holds, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Mosaic price target of $50.25 implies 13.7% upside potential from current levels.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Mosaic, with 12.8% of investors increasing their exposure to MOS stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
CoStar Dips 21.5% Despite Q4 Results Beat
Krispy Kreme Gains 8.4% as Revenue Exceeds Expectations
Home Depot Posts Strong Q4 Results; Shares Gain Pre-Market