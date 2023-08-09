tiprankstipranks
More Deal Fallout For UPS (NYSE:UPS) Hits Analysts
Market News

More Deal Fallout For UPS (NYSE:UPS) Hits Analysts

Story Highlights

UPS slips as its deal with the Teamsters union comes back to haunt analyst perception.

When package delivery titan UPS (NYSE:UPS) signed a deal with the Teamsters union that kept packages flowing and money coming in, some thought that that would be an end to UPS’ troubles, at least for a while. Well, UPS was down fractionally in Wednesday afternoon’s trading, and it’s largely because of that deal with the Teamsters. Or, rather, analysts’ reaction to that deal.

The latest troubles for UPS started when UBS downgraded UPS from Buy to “neutral.” While it was certainly glad to see package volume coming back, UPS’s ability to improve on its margins is now substantially lower. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz noted that all the extra costs UPS incurred in getting the Teamsters back to work is going to hurt, especially when coupled with the decline in domestic package volume as inflation and a declining economy cause shoppers to pull in their wallets. UBS wasn’t alone there; Loop Capital analysts also brought UPS stock down to a Hold.

However, one concern UPS no longer has is filling any holes in its workforce. New reports from Indeed, an online job listings board, noted that searches for open positions with either “UPS” or “United Parcel Service” jumped 50% just a week after the deal was announced. There are no concomitant searches for “delivery driver”, meanwhile, which suggests that the key distinguishing feature there is working for UPS.

While the news is certainly hitting UPS, the broader analyst consensus still holds. UPS stock is considered a Moderate Buy thanks to six Buy ratings, nine Hold and one Sell. Further, UPS stock offers investors a scant 1.5% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $183.08.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UPS

Unusually active option classes on open August 8th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open August 8th
1d ago
LQD
MPW
UPS sees ‘path back’ to 12% operating margin or higher
UPS
UPS sees U.S. 2H23 volume down mid single digits
UPS
More UPS Latest News >

