tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsMNDY NewsMonday.com Stock Soars 18% as Q2 Results Exceed Expectations; Website Traffic Hinted at It
Market News

Monday.com Stock Soars 18% as Q2 Results Exceed Expectations; Website Traffic Hinted at It

Story Highlights

Monday.com’s second-quarter results were impressive, as the stock surged on strong Q2 results and upbeat guidance. Meanwhile, top investors are also loading up on the stock as it is expected to witness growth in the near term.

Cloud-based work management software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The stock jumped 17.8% in the normal trading hours as both revenue and earnings surpassed Street expectations. Also, investors were delighted by the company’s strong revenue guidance, which exceeded Street expectations.

Q2 Results Snapshot & Guidance

Monday.com reported quarterly revenues of $123.7 million, up an impressive 75% from the previous year. Moreover, the figure comfortably outpaced the consensus estimate of $118.23 million.

However, the company’s losses widened to $0.33 per share, compared to a loss per share of $0.26 reported in the previous year. Yet, the figure came in narrower than the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.75 per share.

Meanwhile, the number of paid customers with more than $50,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by a whopping 147% from the prior year to 1,160. The net dollar retention rate for such customers stood at more than 150%.

Notably, Monday.com provided encouraging revenue guidance for the year. For 2022, the company expects revenue to hover between $498 million and $502 million, above the consensus estimate of $491.3 million. For the third quarter, the company expects to see revenues in the range of $130 million to $131 million.

Website Traffic Data Predicted the Strong Results

Monday.com’s strong performance shouldn’t have surprised you if you have been a TipRanks user who leverages the website traffic screener. The company’s rising website traffic portended the company’s strong results.

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Monday.com’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Monday.com website recorded a 69.55% monthly rise in global visits in June, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, year-to-date, Monday.com website traffic increased by 64.45%, compared to the previous year.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Is MNDY a Buy?

Top investors seem convinced of the management’s vision and are loading up on the company’s stock.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on MNDY. Further, 4% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to MNDY stock over the past 30 days.

Overall, the consensus among analysts for Monday.com stock is a Strong Buy based on eight Buys and two Holds. The MNDY average price target of $194.44 implies an upside potential of 29.2% from current levels. Shares have declined 32% over the past year.

Key Takeaways

Monday.com’s results for the second quarter have been encouraging, with impressive revenue growth. Further, the rise in some of the key metrics reflects the company’s solid operational strength. Moreover, the company’s outlook in terms of revenue growth appears to be strong.

However, widening losses continue to remain a concern for the company.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MNDY

Market NewsMonday.com Revenues Rise 85%; Shares Rise 4% Pre-Market
3M ago
MNDY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HCA
WIX
Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like
GLBE
MNDY
More MNDY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MNDY

Market NewsMonday.com Revenues Rise 85%; Shares Rise 4% Pre-Market
3M ago
MNDY
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
3M ago
HCA
WIX
Stock Analysis & IdeasJim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like
4M ago
GLBE
MNDY
More MNDY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits soar as travel demand surges
Disney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
DIS
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
TSN
Lemonade Stock Climbs 14% on Strong Q2 Results; Website Traffic Predicted It
LMND
Marathon Digital Stock Takes Huge Impairment Charge; Misses Earnings Estimate
MARA
Nvidia Stock Lowers Revenue Guidance; Shares Down 8.3%
NVDA
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
CGC
Avast’s stock skyrockets as merger with NortonLifeLock gets green light
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
TTD
More Market News >