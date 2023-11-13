monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Soars on Strong Q3 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Soars on Strong Q3 Results
Market News

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Soars on Strong Q3 Results

Story Highlights

monday.com surged in pre-market trading following strong Q3 results.

Shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) surged in pre-market trading after the company reported its Q3 results. The cloud-based platform that allows companies to create their own processes and tools reported adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted share in the third quarter as compared to $0.05 in the same period last year, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.20 per share.

The company’s revenues increased by 38% year-over-year to $189.2 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $182.5 million.

monday.com Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, commented, “Q3 marked another strong quarter for monday.com, with continued momentum from our multi-product strategy and robust customer demand. We are particularly pleased with our progress on mondayDB, our new infrastructure underpinning the WorkOS platform. “

In the third quarter, monday.com’s number of paid customers with more than $50,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was 2,077, up by 57% year-over-year while the net dollar retention rate for those customers was over 115%.

Looking forward, management now expects Q4 revenues to be in the range of $196 million to $198 million while adjusted operating income is likely to be between $7 million and $9 million. In FY23, the company has projected revenues in the range of $723 million to $725 million while adjusted operating income is anticipated to be between $47 million to $49 million.

What is the Price Target for monday.com?

Analysts remain bullish about MNDY stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and two Holds. The average MNDY price target of $198.77 implies an upside potential of 41.86% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Soars on Strong Q3 Results
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Unusually active option classes on open November 13th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open November 13th
3h ago
MO
BAX
Is MNDY a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs MNDY a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
MNDY
Monday.com price target lowered to $180 from $211 at KeyBanc
The FlyMonday.com price target lowered to $180 from $211 at KeyBanc
4d ago
MNDY
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >