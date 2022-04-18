Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for British Youth

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for British Youth

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has allowed Moderna, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) to be used on 6 to 11 year olds in Great Britain (GB). According to the regulatory body, the vaccine met all the standards for necessary safety, quality, and effectiveness. 

The approval followed the recent positive opinion of the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Spikevax to be used in children aged 6 to 11 years in the European Union (EU). Previously, Spikevax in adults in GB was approved based on the EU decision. 

The past March, Spikevax was authorized in children aged 6 to 11 years in Northern Ireland.

Official Comments 

In response to the approval, the CEO of MHRA, Dr. June Raine, said, “The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group. We have in place a comprehensive surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this surveillance includes those aged 6 to 11.” 

It is important to mention that the Spikevax vaccine was already approved for adults aged 18 years and above in last January, and for the age group of 12 to 17 years in August 2021. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Hold rating on Moderna and did not assign a price target. 

Stringer believes that the company’s shares fully reflect the success of COVID vaccine programs.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. The average Moderna price target of $248.40 implies 50.1% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 2.21% over the past year. 

News Sentiment  

News Sentiment for Moderna is currently Positive based on 47 articles over the past seven days. 83% of the articles on MRNA have a Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 65%, while 17% are Bearish, compared to a sector average of 35%. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 

Related News: 
JPMorgan Misses Q1 Earnings on Macro Issues 
Citigroup Outperforms with Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat 
Wells Fargo Drops on Disappointing Revenues, Fee Income Falters 