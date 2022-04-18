Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for British Youth

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has allowed Moderna, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) to be used on 6 to 11 year olds in Great Britain (GB). According to the regulatory body, the vaccine met all the standards for necessary safety, quality, and effectiveness.

The approval followed the recent positive opinion of the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Spikevax to be used in children aged 6 to 11 years in the European Union (EU). Previously, Spikevax in adults in GB was approved based on the EU decision.

The past March, Spikevax was authorized in children aged 6 to 11 years in Northern Ireland.

Official Comments

In response to the approval, the CEO of MHRA, Dr. June Raine, said, “The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group. We have in place a comprehensive surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this surveillance includes those aged 6 to 11.”

It is important to mention that the Spikevax vaccine was already approved for adults aged 18 years and above in last January, and for the age group of 12 to 17 years in August 2021.

