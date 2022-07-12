tiprankstipranks
In this article:
MRNA
All News
Market News

Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants

Story Highlights

Moderna’s new booster shots are being developed to tackle the menace of the Omicron subvariants.

MRNA

Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently revealed that it is preparing two booster shots to target different Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus in different countries.

Shares of Moderna remained almost static to close at $176.72 in yesterday’s extended trade.

Different Boosters for Different Regions

In the European Union (EU), the U.K., and Australia, the pharmaceutical giant is seeking authorization for the use of mRNA-1273.214. This vaccine targets both the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the company’s vaccine will be mRNA-1273.222. This vaccine will attack both the ancestral strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. Notably, the BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants accounted for almost 54% and 17% of U.S. COVID cases in the week ended July 2, respectively.

Moderna’s development of the booster shots started after a prod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA remains worried about these new subvariants and expects the booster shots to be available by early to mid-fall.

What Are Analysts Saying About the Moderna Stock?

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The MRNA average price target of $221 implies the stock has upside potential of 26.1% from current levels. Shares have declined 26.8% over the past year.

Investors Seem Positive About Moderna

The TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on MRNA. Further, 10.6% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to MRNA stock over the past 30 days.

Parting Thoughts

With the omicron subvariants, the Coronavirus has again reared its ugly head. Moderna’s booster shots in such a situation are expected to be timely protection against the same, that too, with the approaching winter season when the virus is more prone to attack.

Latest News Feed

London hailed as ‘global fintech capital’ as LSE reviews funding
News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade
C
JPM
Netflix Interviews Candidates to Lead Its Ad-Supported Version
NFLX
Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD
Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Why Did Seres Therapeutics Rise 14.4% Last Week?
MCRB
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
