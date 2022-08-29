tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge

Story Highlights

Moderna’s patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech, if successful, may see it get a cut of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sales. However, a setback could weigh heavily on Moderna’s stock. TipRanks’ data shows smart retail portfolios have been buying the dip in Moderna stock.

Moderna (MRNA) stock fell on August 26, the day the company announced that it was suing its rival Pfizer (PFE) together with its partner BioNTech (BNTX). Moderna’s move also seemed to spark a sell-off in other COVID-19 vaccine stocks, as shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca (AZN) also dropped.

Massachusetts-based Moderna was among the first companies to come out with COVID-19 vaccines. The Moderna vaccine is marketed under the Spikevax brand. The company has developed a special booster vaccine targeted at the Omicron virus variant.

Moderna Sues Pfizer in Patent Dispute

Moderna has decided to sue Pfizer and BioNTech for allegedly infringing its patents. Pfizer and BioNTech collaborated to develop their COVID-19 vaccine that sells under the Comirnaty brand. Moderna’s Spikevax and Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccines are both based on the messenger RNA technology (mRNA technology). 

According to Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech copied its mRNA technology without permission to develop Comirnaty. It is suing its rivals in the U.S. and Germany. Moderna is seeking damages in the lawsuit, though it is limiting its claims to Comirnaty sales made after March 8, 2022. Moreover, Moderna will not seek damages for Comirnaty sales in situations where the U.S. government would be liable.

A win could see Moderna walk away with a large sum of money. However, Pfizer has said it plans to defend itself vigorously against Moderna’s patent infringement allegations, suggesting this could be a long-drawn legal fight. The dispute could distract the attention of Moderna’s management team. Moreover, if Pfizer prevails in the lawsuit, Moderna’s stock could take a major hit. 

Moderna shares dropped 3.8% to $136.70 on August 26, the day it announced the Pfizer patent lawsuit. Pfizer stock fell 2.3%, while BioNTech stock was down 4%. Moderna stock has plunged more than 40% year-to-date. 

What is the Prediction for Moderna Stock?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on Moderna stock. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, MRNA stock is a Moderate Buy based on four Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average Moderna stock prediction of $217.89 implies over 59% upside potential.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that retail investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Moderna. In the past 30 days, 7.8% of the top-performing retail portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to MRNA stock.

Final Thoughts

Moderna seems to be making a high-stakes gamble. If the patent lawsuit against Pfizer and its partner BioNTech succeeds, Moderna could pocket huge amounts of money in compensation. However, Moderna stock could sink if the rivals prevail in the lawsuit. Moreover, the lawsuit coming at a time when the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic could also present a public relations challenge for Moderna.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock: More than Just a COVID Play
Stock Analysis & IdeasPfizer Stock: More than Just a COVID Play
7d ago
PFE
Omicron Booster Race Renews Focus on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock
PFE
Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
GBT
PFE
More PFE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock: More than Just a COVID Play
Stock Analysis & IdeasPfizer Stock: More than Just a COVID Play
7d ago
PFE
Omicron Booster Race Renews Focus on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasOmicron Booster Race Renews Focus on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock
7d ago
PFE
Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
Market NewsPfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
20d ago
GBT
PFE
More PFE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)
MMM
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >