MITQ Soars after Delivery of Gaming Systems

Shares of Moving Image Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) soared by more than 15% in morning trading on Wednesday after the provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry announced that it had delivered its first two MovEsports for SNDBX eight-cart gaming systems catering to the Esports market to a movie exhibitor in Wyoming.

Frank Tees, VP of technical sales support at Moving Image Technologies commented, “Last April, we announced a partnership with SNDBX to bring amateur Esports leagues to the local big screen. MiT’s MovEsports System for SNDBX is a perfect fit for exhibitors interested in easily entering the Esports community.”

Shares of MITQ have declined by around 4% in the past year.