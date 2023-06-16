Microsoft Partnering with Mercedes-Benz to Test ChatGPT in Cars

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Microsoft Partnering with Mercedes-Benz to Test ChatGPT in Cars

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will partner with Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY) to test ChatGPT in cars in the U.S.. This would be the first implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) software in vehicles. Mercedes will bring Microsoft and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to its customers in the U.S. through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service.

Mercedes’ beta program will be available as soon as June 16 for over 900,000 vehicles equipped with MBUX infotainment system. The car company stated that customers will be able to participate in the program through the “Mercedes me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command, ‘Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program.’

The tech giant has got a big boost from its foray into AI and the stock has rallied by more than 7% over the past five trading sessions, hitting a new high of $349.84 on Thursday.

Even Wall Street analysts are bullish on MSFT’s AI prospects. Top-rated JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy reiterated a Buy and raised the price target to $350 from $315.

Murphy commented, “Regarding Microsoft’s monetization of AI, the company shares that one primary lever is through the tools and services customers use to build AI apps and services, such as running Azure OpenAI APIs [application programming interface] or using the Azure infrastructure, for example. Additionally, the company expects AI to be built into ‘every Microsoft Cloud solution.”

Overall, analysts are bullish about MSFT stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Lost the Nvidia and Apple Boom? Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Your Next Winning Stock
Market NewsLost the Nvidia and Apple Boom? Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Your Next Winning Stock
5h ago
AAPL
MSFT
Microsoft price target raised to $350 from $315 at JPMorgan
MSFT
Microsoft price target raised to $360 from $340 at Mizuho
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Lost the Nvidia and Apple Boom? Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Your Next Winning Stock
Market NewsLost the Nvidia and Apple Boom? Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Your Next Winning Stock
5h ago
AAPL
MSFT
Microsoft price target raised to $350 from $315 at JPMorgan
The FlyMicrosoft price target raised to $350 from $315 at JPMorgan
1d ago
MSFT
Microsoft price target raised to $360 from $340 at Mizuho
The FlyMicrosoft price target raised to $360 from $340 at Mizuho
1d ago
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >