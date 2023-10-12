Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Opposes $29B Demand from IRS

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Opposes $29B Demand from IRS
Market News

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Opposes $29B Demand from IRS

Story Highlights

Microsoft is contesting an IRS notice that demands $28.9 billion in back taxes. The tech giant claims that it has followed fair accounting practices and is even ready to challenge the IRS decision in court.

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has opposed the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) demand for payment of $28.9 billion in back taxes. The IRS has issued a notice stating that Microsoft owes $28.9 billion in back taxes, including interest and penalties for late payment, for the period 2004-2013. The amount marks one of the biggest corporate tax penalties, and the case would also be one of the largest corporate tax conflicts to date.

Microsoft stated that it is prepared to “vigorously contest” the claims in the IRS Appeals Office. Should matters get worse, MSFT is also ready to challenge the IRS decision in court. Moreover, Microsoft added that it does not plan to shell out any extra reserves to cover the tax claims. Furthermore, MSFT noted that the proposed additional taxes of $28.9 billion did not include taxes paid under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The inclusion could reduce the sum by roughly $10 billion.

The Debate on Transfer Pricing Mechanisms

Larger American tech companies with a global footprint often resort to transfer pricing mechanisms to save taxes. The mechanism helps pass on some of the profits to tax-haven countries to minimize effective taxes. The IRS has been investigating Microsoft’s transfer pricing practices for the said period and alleges that the company unfairly passed on its profits to Puerto Rico during the period.

In its defense, Microsoft noted that during the decade from 2004 to 2013, it produced and distributed its software in regional hubs such as Singapore, Dublin, and Puerto Rico. Thus, it could rightly transfer its profits to these nations and save its tax liabilities. Several U.S. companies follow the same technique. They argue that since the costs associated with building and marketing the technology were undertaken in different regions, they could also transfer the profits there.

Even so, owing to changes in U.S. tax laws, Microsoft recently changed its transfer pricing techniques. In mid-2021, it transferred certain intellectual property (IP) assets from Puerto Rico back to the U.S. This also means that the issues raised by the IRS are not relevant to its current tax planning practices. The IRS is also separately auditing Microsoft’s tax returns for the period 2014-2017.

Is It Good to Invest in Microsoft Stock?

Wall Street is indeed bullish about Microsoft’s stock trajectory. On TipRanks, MSFT earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on a sweeping 30 Buys and four Hold ratings received during the last three months. Also, the average Microsoft price target of $397.19 implies 19.5% upside potential from current levels. MSFT stock has gained 39.7% so far this year.

Moreover, investors looking for the most accurate and most profitable analyst for MSFT could follow Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank. Copying this five-star analyst’s trades on MSFT and holding each position for one year could result in 93% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 31.59% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Lululemon to replace Activision Blizzard in S&P 500 at open on 10/18
The FlyLululemon to replace Activision Blizzard in S&P 500 at open on 10/18
1d ago
ATVI
LULU
OpenAI Readies a Stock Sale, Valuation: $90 Billion
Market NewsOpenAI Readies a Stock Sale, Valuation: $90 Billion
1d ago
MSFT
Bobby Kotick to remain Activision Blizzard CEO until end of 2023, Kotaku says
The FlyBobby Kotick to remain Activision Blizzard CEO until end of 2023, Kotaku says
1d ago
ATVI
MSFT
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >