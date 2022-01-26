tiprankstipranks
Daily Stock Ratings
All News

Meta to Launch Fastest AI Supercomputer by Mid-2022

Meta Platforms (META) recently announced that it is building the fastest ever AI supercomputer – AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) – which it expects to be ready by mid-2022. In fact, the company said that its researchers are currently using RSC to train large models in natural language processing.

Notably, the social media giant considers this an important step in paving the way for the technologies required for the next major computing platform, the metaverse. (See Top social media stocks on TipRanks)

With Meta’s RSC, researchers can build new AI models that work across several languages; seamlessly analyze text, images, and video together; and develop new augmented reality tools.

In a blog post, Meta said, “We hope RSC will help us build entirely new AI systems that can, for example, power real-time voice translations to large groups of people, each speaking a different language, so they can seamlessly collaborate on a research project or play an AR game together.”

The company said that once complete, the InfiniBand network fabric will connect 16,000 GPUs as endpoints, making it one of the largest networks available. Furthermore, RSC comes with a caching and storage system capable of serving 16 TB/s of training data, and Meta plans to raise it up to 1 exabyte.

In 2022, the company plans to increase the number of GPUs from 6,080 to 16,000, which is expected to increase AI training performance by more than 2.5x.

Stock Rating

Following the news, BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on Meta with a price target of $425 (41.6% upside potential from current levels).

Overall, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys and 5 Holds. The Meta stock price projection of $406.42 implies upside potential of about 35.4% from current levels. FB stock was trading 2.1% higher in the pre-market trading session at the time of writing.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 96% Bullish on Meta, compared to a sector average of 70%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

