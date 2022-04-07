Meta Platforms to Explore Alternative Revenue Sources

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Meta Platforms to Explore Alternative Revenue Sources

Meta Platforms (FB) is considering introducing virtual currencies to its family of social apps, according to a Financial Times report. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is looking at a different approach from its shuttered blockchain-based crypto project, Diem.

Meta is looking at launching various types of virtual currencies that are internally called Zuck Bucks. One type would be “social tokens” that could be used to reward people for their contributions to Facebook groups. Another type could be “creator coins” that fans could use to reward their favorite creators on Instagram. The virtual tokens would also be part of Meta’s metaverse strategy, which also includes an NFT project. 

According to the report, the so-called Zuck Bucks will be centrally controlled virtual currencies instead of being built on the blockchain like the ill-fated Diem.

Meta Looking Beyond Advertising for Revenue 

The virtual currencies plan is part of Meta’s efforts to unlock additional revenue opportunities outside advertising. Although advertising has long been Meta’s primary source of revenue, the business has come under a variety of challenges, including competition from TikTok and the like. Apple’s (AAPL) privacy changes that make it difficult to track people’s activities across apps have also come as a blow to Facebook’s advertising business

In seeking alternative revenue opportunities, Facebook is also considering launching a lending service along with the virtual tokens, according to the report. The company is particularly looking at providing small business loans. About 200 million small businesses have Facebook profiles. 

Wall Street’s Take

On April 5, UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a price target of $300, which indicates 34.35% upside potential.

The Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 32 Buys versus 13 Holds, and one Sell. The average Meta Platforms price forecast of $325.60 implies 45.8% upside potential to current levels. Shares have declined 34% year-to-date.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 90% Bullish on FB, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Key Takeaway for Investors 

With about 4 billion monthly active users and millions of businesses across its apps, Meta has a massive potential market for the financial services it is planning to launch. However, with the failure of Diem despite all the efforts put into it, there can be no guarantee that Meta will be successful in its latest financial services efforts.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
L3Harris Ensures Revenue Certainty with 10-year Space Contract
Toyota to Develop Cheap Self-Driving Cars
JPMorgan Customers Unlock Frozen Stake in Russian Firms