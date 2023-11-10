tiprankstipranks
Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Deal with Tencent, Marks Second Innings in China
Market News

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) Deal with Tencent, Marks Second Innings in China

Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) preliminary agreement with the videogame company, Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), would mark Meta’s second innings in the Chinese market after nearly 14 years. The deal involves Tencent selling a more affordable version of Meta’s virtual reality headset in China.

The deal is expected to benefit both companies. The agreement would make Tencent the sole distributor of Meta’s VR headsets in China. Coming to Meta, the deal will enable Meta to re-enter this key market and boost its top-line numbers from increased device sales.

The agreement could encounter regulatory hurdles, as it’s uncertain whether Tencent needs approval from the Chinese government to sell Meta’s headset. Beijing has recently imposed stricter regulations on video games and digital content.

Meta and China’s History

In 2009, Facebook (formerly Meta) was blocked in China during a crackdown on internet access following anti-government protests. Meta’s platforms, including Instagram and chat messenger WhatsApp, remain inaccessible in the country.

Despite several attempts by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to lift the ban, including visits to court officials, the restrictions persist. Currently, Meta’s only revenue source from China is by selling ads on Facebook and Instagram to Chinese companies.

Is Meta a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 36 Buys and one Hold recommendations. The average Meta stock price target of $384.62 implies an upside potential of 19.99% from the current level. Shares of the company have gained 157% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Deal with Tencent, Marks Second Innings in China
