tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Agrees to Settle Long-Overdue Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit

Story Highlights

Meta Platforms has come to an agreement to settle a four-year-old lawsuit, which alleged that Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing the personal data of its users with third parties.

Meta Platforms (META) has finally agreed to settle a four-year-long drawn class-action lawsuit that sought damages from Facebook for allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access and exploit the private information and data of end-users. Shares of the social-media giant are down 1.5% in the early trading hours today.

Details of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleged that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, had collected and exploited personal data belonging to millions of Facebook users without their consent.

Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica denied the allegations filed over the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal. The companies stated that they did not engage in any wrongdoing. Later in 2018, Cambridge Analytica declared bankruptcy and was shut down.

According to a court filing on Friday, Meta agreed to pay the fines in the U.S. as well as the U.K in relation to the alleged lawsuit.

Further, both parties have requested the court to put the class-action lawsuit on hold for 60 days, allowing them time to finalize the settlement.

Is Meta a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Meta stock, which has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 27 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. Meta Platforms’s average price forecast of $224.21 implies 38.59% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Meta Platforms may have to pay a very hefty amount in damages in the coming days, depending on the terms of the agreement that will be made public in the next 60 days or, maybe, before the company’s third-quarter earnings, which are slated to release on November 2.

Read Full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
4d ago
AAPL
META
Meta Stock Nears Lows despite Promising Catalysts; Should Investors Buy?
META
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
4d ago
AAPL
META
Meta Stock Nears Lows despite Promising Catalysts; Should Investors Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Stock Nears Lows despite Promising Catalysts; Should Investors Buy?
6d ago
META
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
11d ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)
MMM
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
More Market News >