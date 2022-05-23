tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Meritor All Set to Expand Its Commercial Vehicle Portfolio

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) has agreed to acquire the Commercial Vehicles business of Siemens in a transaction worth €190 million. The transaction is expected to close this year.

Shares of this $2.6 billion company inched up 0.4% to close at $36.09 on Friday. 

Rationale Behind the Move

The to-be acquired business engages in making and providing electric drive systems (high-performance). Its product offerings include inverters, electric motors, and software. The company also provides related services to its customers.

In addition, the acquisition is expected to boost Meritor’s market footprint and customer base in the off-highway, transit, specialty, and commercial vehicle markets.

The CEO and President of Meritor, Chris Villavarayan, said, “The Siemens Commercial Vehicles business offers capabilities and technology that will enhance our ability to offer superior electric solutions to the global commercial vehicle market.”

In February, Meritor signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) in a cash and debt transaction valued at $3.7 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on MTOR. Also, Meritor’s average price target of $36.50 per share suggests 1.14% upside potential from current levels. Over the past year, shares of Meritor have surged 43.2%.

Risk Analysis

Per the TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool, Meritor’s main risk category is Finance & Corporate, which contributes 11 risks to the total 37 risks identified for the stock.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Siemens’ Commercial Vehicles business is expected to enhance Meritor’s growth prospects. However, payments related to this transaction may put pressure on its resources in the near term.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Regeneron & Sanofi Get FDA’s Green Light for Dupixent
TJX Companies Reveal Insider Stock Sale
This C-Suite Executive Sells His Stake in Kraft Heinz