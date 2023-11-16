Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ: MAXN) Widens Losses in Q3; Settles Dispute with SunPower

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ: MAXN) Widens Losses in Q3; Settles Dispute with SunPower
Market News

Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ: MAXN) Widens Losses in Q3; Settles Dispute with SunPower

Story Highlights

Maxeon Solar slid in pre-market trading after the company’s losses widened in Q3.

Singapore-based solar panel manufacturer company, Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) slid in pre-market trading after the company’s losses widened in the third quarter. The company reported a third-quarter loss of $2.21 per share as compared to a loss of $1.09 per share in the same period last year. This loss was wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.90 per share.

The company posted revenues of $227.63 million in the third quarter, a decline of 17.4% year-over-year and below consensus estimates of $273.8 million.

In addition, the company announced the settlement of its dispute with SunPower Corp. (SPWR) and a new supply agreement. As a part of this new supply agreement, Maxeon will supply modules to SunPower until February of next year.

As a part of this deal, SunPower will have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for M-Series products until March 31 of next year. In return, Maxeon will be released from “non-circumvention obligations” for SunPower dealers. When a party is subjected to a “non-circumvention” clause in an agreement, the party is restrained from contacting the other party’s suppliers or dealers.

Maxeon will also receive warrants for SunPower stock, and all disputes on Master Supply Agreements stand resolved.

Looking forward, in the fourth quarter, the company expects to generate revenues in the range of $220 million to $260 million while adjusted gross loss is anticipated to be between $5 million and $15 million. Maxeon has projected Q4 shipments to be in the range of 610 Mega Watt (MW) to 650 MW.

Maxeon lowered its guidance for FY23 “to reflect the near term softening of residential demand, the recent SunPower settlement and the challenging market conditions which the Company expects to persist through the fourth quarter.”

In FY23, the company has projected revenues to be between $1.11 billion and $1.15 billion while adjusted EBITDA is likely to be within a range of $4 million to $14 million.

Is MAXN a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about MAXN stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and four Holds. MAXN stock has slid by more than 60% year-to-date while the average MAXN price target of $16 implies an upside potential of 162.3% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ: MAXN) Widens Losses in Q3; Settles Dispute with SunPower
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >