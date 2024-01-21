Markets This Week, 01/22-01/26, 2024: Bull Market Confirmed

Economy and Markets: The Week Ahead

Stock markets surged on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) hitting its first all-time high in more than two years and the Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) coming within reach of its 2021 record. The megacap tech benchmark Nasdaq-100 (NDX) closed at its first record high this year. With the SPX’s record close, markets received the long-awaited confirmation that the rally, which began at the trough in October 2022, has indeed been a bull market.

The SPX reversed its previous days’ losses and wrapped-up the week with a 1.09% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.60%. The technology indexes Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq-100 jumped by 2.03% and 2.75%, respectively.

Several factors combined to drive the stock-market gains. First of all, an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and a sales guidance upgrade by Super Micro Computer (SMCI) signaled that the semiconductor industry downturn has ended, which pushed up the chipmakers. Nvidia (NVDA) jumped by 8.96% for the week, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) surged by 17.68%. The anticipated income increase at Netflix (NFLX) added to investor optimism toward the broad technology sector, with tech large- and megacaps leading the gains.

On the economic front, the positive reading from the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index reflected continued consumer strength, supporting the view that the economy will remain resilient. The same report included data on consumer inflation expectations for the next five years, which showed a slight decline from the previous survey. Taken together, these results pointed to the much-discussed and widely anticipated economic “Goldilocks scenario,” in which inflation continues to trend down while the economy stays robust. The prospects of healthy economic growth with lower inflation spurred investor risk sentiment.

In addition, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that if the inflation continues to trend down, it would “open the door to a reduction in restrictiveness,” meaning that the Federal Reserve could begin to cut rates sometime this year. The markets have cut down on their expectations that a first Fed rate cut will be delivered as early as March, attributing only a 46% chance to this outcome (versus over 70% a month ago). The bulk of the expectations have been pushed to the May and June FOMC meetings. However, the rate-cut delivery and timing hinge on the economic data that will come out in the next weeks. In addition to the economic data, investors should pay close attention to the ongoing earnings reporting season, as underwhelming results may hinder the stock market’s bull run.

In this uncertain environment, investors are strongly advised to follow economic reports closely and to base their decisions on trustworthy data and analysis.

Upcoming Earnings and Dividend Announcements

The Q4 2023 reporting season is in full swing, with several important reports scheduled this week.

The most important market-moving event will be the release of fourth-quarter earnings of Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA).

Other notable earnings reports this week will be published by Intel (INTC), United Airlines (UAL), 3M (MMM), General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), RTX (RTX), ASML (ASML), Elevance Health (ELV), Comcast (CMCSA), KLA Corp (KLAC), Visa (V), and STMicroelectronics (STM).

Companies’ reporting dates, consensus EPS forecasts, past data, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Earnings Calendar.

This week, Ex-Dividend dates are coming for Dell Technologies (DELL), Lowe’s (LOW), Lennar (LEN), Clorox (CLX), Pfizer (PFE), Albertsons Companies (ACI), and other dividend-paying firms.

Companies’ Ex-Dividend and Dividend Payment dates, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Upcoming Economic Calendar Events

There are several extremely important reports scheduled to be published in the next few days:

» January’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI (preliminary readings) – Wednesday, 01/24 – The Manufacturing PMI captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector, which contributes a significant part of total GDP; thus, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the U.S. Services PMI captures business conditions in the services sector; it is a crucial indicator since the services sector is responsible for over 70% of total U.S. GDP. PMI indices are leading economic indicators used by economists and analysts to gain timely insights into changing economic conditions, as the direction and rate of change in the PMIs usually precede changes in the overall economy.

» Q4 2023 GDP Growth Annualized (advance estimate) – Thursday, 01/25 – This report, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, will provide an initial estimate of a change in GDP in the previous quarter. GDP is a comprehensive measure of U.S. economic activity, and changes in this data point tend to reflect the nation’s overall economic health. After the third quarter’s growth of 4.9%, in the final period of last year, the economy is expected to have grown by 2%.

» December’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (Core PCE) – Friday, 01/26 – This report, published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, reflects the average amount of money consumers spend monthly, excluding seasonally volatile products such as food and energy. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index as their primary gauge of inflation. Analysts expect the Core PCE to mimic the trend seen in December’s CPI report, slowing a slight uptick on a monthly and annual basis.

Current and scheduled economic reports, Fed statements, and other releases, as well as analyses regarding their potential impact on the stock markets, can be found on the TipRanks Economic Calendar.