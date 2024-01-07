Markets This Week, 01/08-01/12, 2024: A Rough Start to the Year

Economy and Markets: The Week Ahead

Stock markets finished marginally higher on Friday, but declined on the week, snapping their nine-week winning streak. Stocks declined through Thursday amid a tech sell-off, but managed to reverse some of the losses after Friday’s jobs report injected some optimism about the economy. This week, investors will focus on a slew of data regarding consumers, including prices and sentiment as they look for further clues about the economy’s trends.

Investors returned from the holidays with fresh doubts over the stock rally’s sticking power, with the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting adding to worries. The minutes showed that while the policymakers agreed last month that the interest rates are not expected to rise further, they provided no signal that would hint at a cut as early as March, contrary to the widely-held expectations.

This was the first week since October when all major indexes fell in tandem. The S&P 500 (SPX) declined 1.5% on the week, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched down by 0.7%. The technology benchmarks Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) lost 3.2% and 3.6%, respectively.

Viewed in context, last week’s declines portray a healthy correction after a blistering rally at the end of 2023, which was led by hopes for soon-to-come Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts. The economic reports that arrived last week contained mixed signals, with some data points coming in stronger than expected, while others pointed at a weakening economy, thus supporting the argument for a March Fed rate cuts.

Friday’s job market data was also mixed, with payrolls increasing much more than projected, average weekly wages slightly rising, and the unemployment rate remaining unchanged versus the expected increase, while labor force participation and average weekly hours ticked down. Investors, unsure what to make of the mixed data, continued taking profits, but ISM Services PMI, published later in the day, showed a considerable decline. The services sector has been the main inflation driver over the past year, and the lower numbers reflected in the December report encouraged investors hoping for rapid policy easing. Still, traders have lowered their expectations, pricing in a 62% chance of a rate cut in March, down from 75% just a week ago.

Another point of concern for the markets is statistics. Historically, in the years when the Santa rally didn’t come, as was the case this year, the month of January tends to experience lower average returns than in the years when stocks rise during the “Santa period” (the last five days of December and the first two days of January). Moreover, a negative January statistically weighs on investor sentiment in the first quarter and the first half of the year, producing lower average results during these timeframes. While statistics from previous years may not be overly indicative of the current (unusual) conditions present in the markets and the economy since the onset of the pandemic, these statistics may further weigh on investor sentiment.

In this uncertain environment, investors are strongly advised to follow economic reports closely and to base their decisions on trustworthy data and analysis.

Upcoming Earnings and Dividend Announcements

The Q4 2023 reporting season is commencing this week. Traditionally, large financial companies are the first to report, but some companies from other sectors will also post their results in the next few days.

The most notable earnings reports will be published by Delta Air Lines (DAL), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), BlackRock (BLK), BNY Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and UnitedHealth (UNH).

Companies’ reporting dates, consensus EPS forecasts, past data, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Earnings Calendar.

This week, Ex-Dividend dates are coming for Mastercard (MA), Dollar General (DG), Verizon (VZ), Intuit (INTU), AT&T (T), Oracle (ORCL), AbbVie (ABBV), and other dividend-paying firms.

Companies’ Ex-Dividend and Dividend Payment dates, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Upcoming Economic Calendar Events

There are several important reports scheduled to be published in the next few days:

» December’s CPI and CPI ex. Food and Energy (Core CPI) – Thursday, 01/11 – These reports measure changes in the retail prices of goods and services in corresponding data subsets. The CPI report is one of the two key inflation measures (the second one is the Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE). Policymakers, businesses, and consumers closely watch the CPI report, as it reflects the price trends in the economy, shapes consumer spending and business outlooks, and directly affects the Federal Reserve’s policy rate decisions.

» December’s Producer Price Index (PPI) – Friday, 01/12 – This report, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflects input prices for producers and manufacturers. Since PPI measures the costs of producing consumer goods – which directly affects retail pricing – PPI is seen as a good pre-indicator of inflationary pressures, i.e., a leading indicator for the next month’s CPI. Thus, the PPI directly impacts the overall inflation outlook among policymakers.

» January’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary reading) – Friday, 01/12 – This report, published by the University of Michigan, portrays the results of a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels and consumers’ views of long-term inflation in the United States. The level of confidence affects consumer spending, which contributes about 70% of the U.S. GDP.

Current and scheduled economic reports, Fed statements, and other releases, as well as analyses regarding their potential impact on the stock markets, can be found on the TipRanks Economic Calendar.